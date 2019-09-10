|
LINTS, Stuart Blake. (Blake) 22/01/1949 ~ 6/09/2019 Suddenly but peacefully at his new home in Whanganui. Loved son of the late Ron and Ivy. Youngest brother of Peg and Jim (Dec), Alan (Dec) and June, Murray and Effie, Helen and Steve. Uncle to his many nieces, nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SPCA, these can be left at Blake's service, or posted to 4 Dominica Cres, Grenada Village, Wellington. Blake's service will be held on Sat 14th Sept at Cleveland Funeral Home, 179 Ingestre St, Whanganui, at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. Please come and celebrate Blake's life with us.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019