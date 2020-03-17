|
WALLACE, Suzan Florence. Of Palmerston North, formerly of Wanganui. On Saturday 14th March 2020 peacefully but suddenly at Palmerston North Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Russell. Dearly loved mother and mother- in-law of Antony and Pauline, Brenton and Kyla, Kathryn- Therese and Darren Fraser. Much loved Grandma of Livvy, and Jemma; Hamish, and Ryan. Messages to the Wallace family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A gathering for Suzan will be held in the Terracelounge at Robert J. Cotton & Sons, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 19th March 2020, at 10am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020