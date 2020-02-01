Home

Sybil Jonson (formerly Walker, Fletcher) FITZWATER

Sybil Jonson (formerly Walker, Fletcher) FITZWATER Notice
FITZWATER, Sybil Jonson (formerly Walker, nee Fletcher). On 29th January 2020 peacefully at Wanganui Hospital aged 91 years. Adored Wife of the late Pat. Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Philip and Sue Walker, and Margaret and Max Workman. Dearly loved Grandma and Nana of Andrew, the late Racheal, the late Catherine, and the late Jessica; Cameron and Andre, Steven and Nicole. Loved great Nana Fitz of Lyla, Enzo, Arlo, and the late Lacy. Loved sister of the late Jean. In accordance with Sybil's wishes a Private Family Funeral Service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020
