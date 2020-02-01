|
FITZWATER, Sybil Jonson (formerly Walker, nee Fletcher). On 29th January 2020 peacefully at Wanganui Hospital aged 91 years. Adored Wife of the late Pat. Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Philip and Sue Walker, and Margaret and Max Workman. Dearly loved Grandma and Nana of Andrew, the late Racheal, the late Catherine, and the late Jessica; Cameron and Andre, Steven and Nicole. Loved great Nana Fitz of Lyla, Enzo, Arlo, and the late Lacy. Loved sister of the late Jean. In accordance with Sybil's wishes a Private Family Funeral Service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020