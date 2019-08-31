|
MURRAY, Sylvia. Passed away peacefully after an illness in Wanganui on Friday 23rd August 2019, one week short of her 90th birthday. Much loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Sandy and David Howard, Jan Murray and Gavin, Trish and Bruce Denman, and Richard and Julia. Loved Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wish to thank the staff at Summerset, Jane Winstone, and Hospice Whanganui for the care and love you have given to Mum. In accordance with Sylvia's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019