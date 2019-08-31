Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia MURRAY

Add a Memory
Sylvia MURRAY Notice
MURRAY, Sylvia. Passed away peacefully after an illness in Wanganui on Friday 23rd August 2019, one week short of her 90th birthday. Much loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Sandy and David Howard, Jan Murray and Gavin, Trish and Bruce Denman, and Richard and Julia. Loved Grandma to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wish to thank the staff at Summerset, Jane Winstone, and Hospice Whanganui for the care and love you have given to Mum. In accordance with Sylvia's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.