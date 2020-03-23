Home

Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Nga Paa O Nga Ariki
Ratana
Tahupotiki Werahiko Paneere Hohepa KARAITIANA Notice
KARAITIANA, Tahupotiki Werahiko Paneere Hohepa. (Da Love - Fatboy) Tragically taken from us on Saturday 21 March, 2020. Very much-loved Darling Son of Jeannie and Eruiti, Brother of Tamati and Holly, Tuupuhi, Sharn, Te Amorangi and Tawhiwhi. Much loved Uncle to Cuba. Loved partner of Piatarihi. Loved Mokopuna of Joe Taiaroa and Juliana, Margie Waitai and Lynn. Mokopuna Tuarua of Bundy and Noti Waitai, Mokopuna Tuatoru of Peina and Pikiora Tamou, and Mokopuna Tuawha of Tahupotiki Wiremu and Urumanao Ratana. Mokopuna of Hana and P-Nut Ross, Brownie Hollis, and Bubina and Piripi Karaitiana. Loved by all his friends. Tahu is laying at home, 11 Bamber street, Whanganui. Tahu's nehu will be held at Nga Paa O Nga Ariki, Ratana on Wednesday 25 March 2020, at 1pm. Followed by burial in the Ratana Urupa.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2020
