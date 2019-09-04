Home

Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Taisia KHARCHENKO

Taisia KHARCHENKO Notice
KHARCHENKO, Taisia. Peacefully on Sunday September 1, 2019 at New Vista Rest Home, aged 92 years. Loving wife of the late Victor. Beautiful, amazing and brave Mamochka (Mum) of Natalia Brown and Olga Belova (Moscow). Adored and treasured grandma "baba" to Kyrie (deceased), and Polina (Moscow). Much loved sister of Olga 97 years (Moscow), Victor 91 years (Israel), and Galina 87 years (Ukraine). The family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at New Vista for their exceptional care of Taisia. Friends are invited to attend a farewell for Taisia in the Forrest Lounge, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui TODAY Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 3.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
