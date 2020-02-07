Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:30 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Guyton St
Wanganui
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Guyton St
Wanganui
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Taumarunui New Cemetery
Golf Road
Taumarunui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tania SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tania Irene SMITH

Add a Memory
Tania Irene SMITH Notice
SMITH, Tania Irene. Most recently of Taumarunui, Tania passed away peacefully and in loving company at Hospice Wanganui on Thursday 6th February 2020 aged 51 years. Much loved partner of Mary Porebski , loved daughter of Graham and the late Kay and sister to Tony and Nikki. Loving and wise Aunty Tarn to Kylee, Jesse, Cherae, Brook, Jodie and Lennie. Delightful great Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Loved sister in law and Aunty to the Porebski family (Wellington) and the Warneck family (Berlin). In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui and or the Breast Cancer Foundation would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Church foyer. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Marys Catholic Church, Guyton St, Wanganui on Monday 10th February 2020 at 10.00am to be followed by interment at the Taumarunui New Cemetery, Golf Road Taumarunui at 2.00pm. Mary and the family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for Tania in the Church on Sunday evening at 5.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tania's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -