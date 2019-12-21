|
PATEA, Tawhitopou (Pou). Passed away peacefully at Kowhainui Rest Home, Whanganui on the 19th December 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved husband and soulmate of the late Geneva Tumango Patea. Loving Father and Father-in-law of Jay (deceased), Arnold, Bernadine, Lesley and Kevin, Trieste and Kevin, Emily, Tania and Shaun, Hekeawai (deceased), and Geneva and Roger. Loving Koro of all his Moko and many Great Moko. Loved son of the late Tawhaitopou Snr and Maraea (Molly) Patea. Loved son-in- law of the late Peeti Tumango (Laddie) and Geneva Te Niwa Bishop. The Tangi and karakia, officiated by John Maihi was held on Friday 20th December 2019 at Otoko Pa, following the service Dad was laid to rest with Mum at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Finally together again. "Ko tahi tui pamoana Koko pamoana."
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019