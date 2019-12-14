Home

Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Aotearoa Marae
63 Hastings Road
Okaiawa
Interment
Following Services
Weriweri Urupa.
Te Aira NYMAN


1953 - 2019
Te Aira NYMAN Notice
NYMAN, Te Aira. 21/01/1953 - 13/12/2019 Te Aira passed away peacefully with whanau at her side in Whanganui Hospital. Beloved eldest child of the late John and Maria Nyman. Most treasured sister and sister-in-law of (the late) John and Tania, Ngaraina and Doug Brooks, Brian, Julie, Adrian and Sandra, (the late) Lindsay, Linda and Galvin Davidson, Annette and Mark Riddell, Te Ora and Timi Tapa, George Clarke, David Marshall, Geoff Blackman, Esta Menzies, and Raewyn Kawana. A much loved and respected Aunty and Nanny to her nieces, nephews and moko. Her tangi will be held at Aotearoa Marae, 63 Hastings Road Okaiawa on Monday 16th December 2019 at 11.00am. Followed by interment at Weriweri Urupa.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 14, 2019
