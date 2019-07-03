Home

Te-Kura I-Awarua Jean (Ku) KENNY

Te-Kura I-Awarua Jean (Ku) KENNY Notice
KENNY, Te-Kura I-Awarua Jean (Ku). Aged 61 years. Sadly, Ku slipped away peacefully on 1st July 2019 at home with her loving family at her side. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Graham, much loved mother and mother-in-law of James and the late Rebecca, Alyscia and Jason Leevey, David and Holly, and cherished Nanny of Marley, Kaya, Ridge, Zion, and the late Shontayne. A service of farewell for Ku will be held on Friday, 5th July 2019 at 2pm in Simpson Park, Lawrence, then leaving for the Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lawrence St John Ambulance and South Otago Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at Ku's service. Messages to 33 Thompson Road, RD1, Lawrence 9591. Doug Nesbit Funeral Services Ltd Balclutha, and Milton. www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 3, 2019
