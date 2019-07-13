Home

Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
18 Morris St
Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-327 7029
Terence Charlie (Terry) ELLERY

ELLERY, Terence Charlie (Terry) Of Bulls, passed away peacefully on Thursday 11 July 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Julie. Cherished Dad and father-in-law of Lyn and Barry McCarthy, the late Lois, Mark, Ross and Janet, Teresa and Charlie Klein. Treasured Pop to his 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Messages to the Ellery family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John Marton, PO Box 139, Marton 4741, would be very much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Tuesday 16 July 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 13, 2019
