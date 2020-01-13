|
|
LANKOW, Terence Geoffrey (Geoff). On 9 January 2020 at Wharekaka, Martinborough, following a courageous battle, aged 85. Dearly loved husband of Jan, father of Jon and Nicola, grandfather of Tomas, Jane and Hannah, respected stepfather of Kiri and Kerrin Manuel, and step-grandfather of Tiahn, Jackson, Riley and Miella. A private cremation has been held. A function for Geoff and Jan's friends will be held at Tirohana Estate, Puruatanga Road, Martinborough on Wednesday 15 January from 11 - 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to "Blind Foundation Guide Dogs NZ" blindfoundation.org .nz. Messages to the Lankow C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020