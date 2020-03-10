|
SIMPSON, Thelma May (Wink) (Young Thel). Peacefully on Saturday 7th March 2020 at Jane Winstone, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Ted for over 50 years. Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Diane, Robert and Judy, Kevin and Lynda, Peter and Paul (both deceased), Donna and Neville, and Margaret-Anne (dec). Treasured Nana, Nanapoppa, and Grandma to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. A loved sister of Stan and the late Betty, Mabel, and Bill. Will be missed by all her nieces and nephews. "Queen of the Roasts" Thank you to Dr Engelbrecht and the Staff of Jane Winstone for their exceptional care of our Mum. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Thelma's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 11am to be followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020