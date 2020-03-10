Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202

Thelma May (Young Thel) (Wink) SIMPSON

Add a Memory
Thelma May (Young Thel) (Wink) SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON, Thelma May (Wink) (Young Thel). Peacefully on Saturday 7th March 2020 at Jane Winstone, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Ted for over 50 years. Dearly loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Diane, Robert and Judy, Kevin and Lynda, Peter and Paul (both deceased), Donna and Neville, and Margaret-Anne (dec). Treasured Nana, Nanapoppa, and Grandma to all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. A loved sister of Stan and the late Betty, Mabel, and Bill. Will be missed by all her nieces and nephews. "Queen of the Roasts" Thank you to Dr Engelbrecht and the Staff of Jane Winstone for their exceptional care of our Mum. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Thelma's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 11am to be followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -