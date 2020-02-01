Home

VINK, Theodorus (Theo) Marinus. Passed away peacefully in Wanganui on Tuesday, 28th January 2020 with his family at his side, in his 92nd year. Loved husband of the late Anna. Loved father of Robert, and Helen. Loved grandfather of Jonathon. The family wish to thank the staff of Healthcare, Whanganui Hospital A and E, Medical Ward, and Jane Winstone Retirement Village for the love and care you showed to Theo. In accordance with Theo's wishes a private service has been held. Messages c/o 52 Polson Street, Wanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 1, 2020
