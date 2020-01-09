Home

Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Thomas (Buster) BAKER-CLEMAS

Thomas (Buster) BAKER-CLEMAS Notice
BAKER-CLEMAS, Thomas, (Buster). 26 March 1933 - 7 January 2020. It is a sad day for the Clemas Clan. Our father, Pop and Matua received his wings surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Margaret, adored father and father in law of Graeme and Denise, Craig and Paula, Antoni and Selina, Shane and Selena, and all his grand babies and great grand babies. Dad is with family until his farewell service which will be held in the Cleveland Chapel 179 Ingestre Street Wanganui on Friday 10 January 2020 at 2.30pm. In memory of Buster, donations to Hospice Whanganui would be appreciated and can be placed in the Chapel Atrium or sent to PO Box 4284, Wanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020
