|
|
MURRAY, Thomas Edward. 17.12.1926 - 19.6.2019 Dearest husband of Alice for 73 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Trish and Stephen Muir. Grandfather to Julie and Dave Johnson, Linda and Andre Lewer. Great grandfather to Rebecca, Maddie and Jordan. A Service for Thomas will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Monday 24 June at 11am, later followed by an interment at Waiterimu- Matahuru Cemetery, Waiterimu (North Waikato).
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 20, 2019