McGILLIVRAY, Thomas. (Tom) Passed away peacefully on 30th September 2019, aged 90 years. Loving husband and soulmate to Jill. Loved and respected father and friend to Bruce and Jodee, Jan, Kay and Jon, Leigh and Dyan, Kerry and Tania, and loved grandad and great grandad. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Windsor Court, Ohaupo. A Service for Tom will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Friday, 4th October 2019 at 11:00 am followed by interment at the Te Awamutu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, Te Awamutu would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McGillivray family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019
