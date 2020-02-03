Home

Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Thomas (Tom) MULLEN

MULLEN, Thomas (Tom). On January 31, 2020 peacefully in Wanganui Hospital aged 88 years. Dearly loved Dad and father in law of Sandra and Andrew Sievwright (Australia), and Angela Mullen (London). Loved grandad (Tommy) of Jackson; Caroline, and Sophie. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service and Celebration of Tom's life in the St John's Club, Glasgow Street, Wanganui on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 1.00pm. Tom will be taken home on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 3pm to Hongoeka Bay Marae, Plimmerton for a Funeral Service and interment to be held on Friday 7th February 2020 at 11.00am
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 3, 2020
