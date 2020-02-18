|
BRICKLEY, Thomas Paul (Tommy). Passed away tragically after an accident on 14 February 2020, aged 86 in Manchester, England. Tommy was known as the 'English Gentleman' and very widely respected around his local estate. They have lost a valued and iconic member of their community. He will be very sorely missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him. Husband of the late Annie. Treasured Dad and father-in- law of Ann, Marie and Pete, Paul, Chris and Joanne, and Dave and Jill; much loved Grandad to Ryan and Mark, John and Luke, Lucy, and Rachel; and his great grandchildren. The Brickley family would like to give thanks to all who have sent messages of well wishes and concern, donations and support through this difficult time.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2020