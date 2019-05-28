Home

Thomas (Tom) WALLACE

Notice Condolences

Thomas (Tom) WALLACE Notice
WALLACE, Thomas, (Tom). Peacefully in Whanganui on Sunday, 26th May 2019, aged 74. Son of the late Tom and Weheora Wallace- Wanihi. Loved husband of the late Kathleen, and loved father of Rachael, Eileen, and Desmond. Loving Koro of all his Mokopuna. A much loved brother, brother in law, and uncle, sadly missed. Tom is lying in state at Jerusalem, Whanganui River Road. His funeral will be held at the Marae on Wednesday 29th May, at 11am. Ko au te Awa ko te Awa ko au.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 28, 2019
