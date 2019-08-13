|
|
COLLINS, Timothy Riley (Tim). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 11 August 2019, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Ann for 54 years. Cherished Dad of Phillipa and Kate, and father-in-law of Phil. Much loved Grandad of Marli and Ciaran. Special thanks to the staff of Whanganui Hospital for their loving and professional care of Tim. Messages to the Collins family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 139, Marton 4741, would be much appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Tim's life will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton, on Thursday 15 August 2019, at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019