HUGHES, Trevor Donald. On May 18, 2019 peacefully in Wanganui Hospital aged 66 years. Loved son of the late Joyce and Bruce. Dearly loved brother and brother in law of Philip, Glenys and the late David Beaumont, and Brian. A fond uncle of Robert and Alicia, John and Liz, and Michelle and Stu. A loved cousin of Jan. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Trevor's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday May 24, 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 21, 2019