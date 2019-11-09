Home

Trevor Sumner GIFFORD

Trevor Sumner GIFFORD Notice
GIFFORD, Trevor Sumner. Aged 85 - 3 weeks short of his 86th birthday. Died peacefully at New Vista Rest-home on 4 November 2019. Much loved husband of Beverley for over 60 years. Adored father of Fiona and Ian Turner and Ainsley Gifford. Proud Granddad of Jonathan and Rachel, Matthew and Trisha, Sarah, Scott and Erin. Loved Great Granddad Giffie to Quinn, Layla, Regan, Eva and Lennie-Jean. Trevor's family would like to thank Whanganui Hospital and New Vista Rest- home for their exceptional care. In accordance with his wishes Trevor was buried at a private family service.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2019
