CUNDY, Trixie Euphemia (formerly SLIGHT). Passed away peacefully on Monday July 29, 2019 at Whanganui Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Ray Cundy and the late Henry Slight. Much loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Annette and Robert Pearce (Tokoroa), Keith and Sue Slight (Whanganui), and Gaylene and Peter Mangels (Wellington). Loved Grandmother of Gregory and Megan, Jeanene and Adrian, Phillip and Jane, Nicky and Mathew; Cherie and David, Hilary and Scott; Andrew and Sarah, Jessica, Tony; and all her Great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Trixie's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 1.30 p.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 30, 2019