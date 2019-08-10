Home

Trixie Euphmemia CUNDY

Trixie Euphmemia CUNDY Notice
CUNDY Trixie Euphmemia Annette, Keith and Gaylene wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us during the sad loss of a very special Mother. Your attendance at the Funeral Service, the many Cards, Flowers and Messages were very much appreciated. Thanks to the Whanganui Hospital and Masonic Court Rest Home Staff for the wonderful care provided over the past few weeks. Also, to Dempsey and Forrest along with Philippa Nixon for your assistance and support to help us celebrate the life of someone so dear to us. Please accept this as a Personal acknowledgment to Family and Friends.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019
