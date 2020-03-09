|
HARDING, Valda Miriam (nee Cleghorn). ("The Peppermint Lady") Passed peacefully in Wellington Hospital on 6 March 2020. Loved wife of Rex. Loved sister to Des, and the late Colin, and Maureen King. In lieu of flowers donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be placed in the Church Foyer. Valda's funeral service will be held in the Holy Family Catholic Church, Tawhero Street, Whanganui, on Wednesday 11 March 2020 at 1:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2020