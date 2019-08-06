|
|
HIGGINS, Valmai Gladys (nee Longman). Passed away peacefully on 4th August 2019 at Broadview Hospital, Whanganui. Her home for over 20 years. Beloved wife of the late Leslie. Loving daughter of the late Arthur and Gladys Longman. Loved and respected sister and sister in law of Lauris and Ian Tomalin (Australia) and John (Auckland). Family wish to thank Broadview for the consant love and care that you have shown to Valmai over the years. Free at last Valmai A funeral to celebrate Valmai's life will be held on Saturday the 10th of August 2019 at 10am in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Steet, Whanganui, followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019