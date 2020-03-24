|
AKI, Vaosa Telesia. On 23rd March 2020 peacefully at Wanganui Hospital surrounded by her loving family aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Vaifale Sola for 63 years. Much loved Mum and mother in law of Pio and Saole, Lucia and the late Tupai'i, Kamila and Eteuati, Pelenato (Poli) and Susan, Eulalia (Lia) and Michael, Kelly and the late Ioane (Johnny), Peter and Jordanna, and Angela and Joe, Marie and Papaofu, and Sharon, and Tania. Adored Nana of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. In accordance with restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family farewell for Vaosa will be held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2020