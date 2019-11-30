|
SILVEIRA, Victor Manual Pereira. On November 28, 2019 at Wanganui Hospital, aged 59 years. Dearly loved husband of Anita. Much loved son of the late Leonor and Manual Silveira and loved son-in-law of Amanda and the late Peter McDonnell. A loved brother-in-law of Ben, Kate, and Hannah. A loving uncle of wee Evie. Requiem Mass for Victor will be celebrated in St Marys Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 10.30am to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the Church on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 5.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019