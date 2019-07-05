Home

TUTAKI, Victor. Passed away peacefully at home. Cherished father of Pipiana and Phillip Rowe. Dearly loved Koru of Pania, and Te-Arita. Loved son of Bill and Pips Tutaki. Dearly beloved brother of the late Micheal (Pana), William, Dion, Amanda, and the late Naki Tutaki. Grandson of the late Victor (Snr) and Tilly Joseph, and John and Miriam Tutaki. Will be forever missed by all his Whanau. The Whanau wish to advise that this will be a private service. Victor will be laid to rest at Mt View Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 5, 2019
