|
|
ALEXANDER, Victoria Deans. Vicky passed away at Wellington Hospital on Thursday, 12th September 2019. Dearly loved wife of Shane. Loved daughter of Zeta and (the late) Deans Low, sister of Heather and (the late) Harvey. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kirsty and Ben, Georgie and Simon, Martin and Catherine. Adored 'Bic' to her five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Cancer Society would be appreciated. Friends are invited to join family in celebrating Vicky's life at the Community Centre, Chester St, Waverley, on Wednesday, 18th September 2019 at 1.30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 14, 2019