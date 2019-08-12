Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter John. (Wally) TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Walter John. (Wally) TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Walter John. (Wally) On August 10, 2019, peacefully in Wanganui Hospital aged 82 years young. Dearly loved husband of Noeleen. Much loved Dad and Father in Law of Rodney (Deceased) and Diane and Mark Thompson. A loving Grandad of Madalyn, and Oliver. A loved Brother, Brother in Law and Uncle. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Wally's life to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 15 August 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.