|
|
TAYLOR, Walter John. (Wally) On August 10, 2019, peacefully in Wanganui Hospital aged 82 years young. Dearly loved husband of Noeleen. Much loved Dad and Father in Law of Rodney (Deceased) and Diane and Mark Thompson. A loving Grandad of Madalyn, and Oliver. A loved Brother, Brother in Law and Uncle. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Wally's life to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 15 August 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019