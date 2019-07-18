JANSEN, Warren Francis. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday 16 July, 2019. Aged 89 years. Cherished husband of Lola Margaret for 68 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Glenda and Mike Bruce, Kay and the late Neil, and the late Marina. A much- loved Grandad to his eight grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. Lola wishes to acknowledge all of the loving, caring people that have given their time to be here for her and Warren at this difficult time. All messages to the Jansen family C/O 18 Morris Street, Marton. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Marton St John's shuttle would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. The service for Warren will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street, Marton on Saturday the 20 July, 2019 at 11AM. Followed by interment at Mount View Lawn Cemetery. Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2019