Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Warren Thomas (Wal) BERRETT

Warren Thomas (Wal) BERRETT Notice
BERRETT, Warren Thomas (Wal). Died at home as he wished on 4th November 2019, aged 72 years. Loved husband of Robyn. Loved dad of Ross and Brenda, Mark and Maria, Robyn and Robert, Sally and Graham, Gene and Kath, and Mandy and Richard. And loved Poppa to all his Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Wal's service. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Wal's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 8th November 2019 at 11am to be followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019
