William (Bill) BENNETT

William (Bill) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, William (Bill). Passed away at home on Sunday 16 June aged 85. He will be deeply missed by his children Grace, Ross, Michael and partners Elaine and Jennifer along with grand children William, Ruby, Liam and Ally. All are welcome to attend a celebration of Bill's life to be held at the Whanganui Golf Club, Belmont Links, Mosston Road, Whanganui at 2.00pm to 4.00pm Friday 21 June. In lieu of flowers please consider giving a donation to Hospice Whanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 18, 2019
