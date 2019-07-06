Home

Reverend Father William CASEY

Reverend Father William CASEY Notice
CASEY Reverend Father William Father 'Bill's' family from Ireland wish to thank St. John's Hill Health Care, Whanganui for their compassionate nursing care. All the clergy and Bishop Emeritus Cullinane who officiated at the vigil and Tom Lawn at the requiem mass plus the many friends who attended. A special thank you to the combined professional services of Cleveland Funeral Home, Whanganui and Vospers Funeral Services, New Plymouth. May He Rest In Peace
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 6, 2019
