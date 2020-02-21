Home

William James Edward (Jim) McLEOD

William James Edward (Jim) McLEOD Notice
McLEOD, William James Edward (Jim). On Wednesday February 19, 2020 peacefully in Hospice Whanganui after a short illness, aged 75 years. Beloved son of Bill and Ripeka (Tonihi) McLeod. Loved brother of Charlie Tohi, Daphne and Martin Makatea, Hori (Nig) McLeod, and Cerise and Roy McMaster. A loved uncle of all his nieces, nephews and mokopuna. Jim will be resting at Putiki Marae until his Funeral to be held in St Pauls Anglican Church, Te Anaua Street, Whanganui on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by interment in the Putiki Urupa. Kua wehe iho ki nga riporipo o Te Awa Tupua.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2020
