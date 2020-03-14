Home

Vigil
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
5:30 p.m.
St Anne's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Anne's Catholic Church
Raine Street
Whanganui
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Aramoho Lawn Cemetery

CLANCY, William Michael (Fr Bill). Peacefully at Summerset Village, Whanganui on Thursday 12th March 2020 in his 95th year and 70th year of ordination. Respected Priest of the Archdiocese of Wellington. Son of the late John and Mary Clancy of Callan, County Kilkenny, Ireland. Brother of the late Patrick, John and Richard. Treasured uncle to his nephews and nieces in Ireland and Australia, John, Mary, Margaret and Richard; Robert, Sean, Mary, Liam and Paul. Beloved friend and pastor to many. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St Anne's Catholic Church. Raine Street, Whanganui at 1.30pm on Tuesday 17th March 2020 to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. Vigil service will be held in the church on Monday evening, 16th March 2020, at 5.30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2020
