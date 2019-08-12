|
ASHWORTH, William Robert ("Slim" or Bill). Of Fordell. On Wednesday 7th August 2019 "Slim" passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital. Very much beloved husband of the late Ngametua (passed away 12th Feb 2019). Father and father-in- law of Hilary, Bill and Rowena, Tere John and Mary, Bob and the late Beverley, Fred and Sandra. Much loved grandad of Jason, Darren, Lee-Ana, Kristen, Kaydee, Andrew, Nathan, Scott, Naomi, Joel, Matthew and Joshua. Great grandad of Tyler, Zoe, Jet, Eva, Isaac, William, Jonathan and the soon to be new addition to the family of granddaughter Kaydee's baby due 22nd August. Great great granddad of Elijah, Connor and Harriet. Much loved brother and brother- in-law of Betty and the late Alf, Fred and Beryl, Hilary and the late John, loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews in England. A private service was held on Saturday 10th August 2019. The family would like to thank the Medical Ward staff at the Whanganui Hospital for your wonderful care of our Dad in his last few days. Special thanks to the Whanganui Hospital and Hospice staff for your efforts to try and get Dad home before his passing. Unfortunately he passed away in hospital very peacefully with family by his side. Messages can be sent to [email protected] or 16 Poynter Place, Whanganui 4501.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2019