|
|
HIRINI, William Thomas (Willy). At his home in Taihape on Wednesday 19th February 2020. Dearly loved son of Wiremu and Denise, loved brother of Marcus and Joshua. Dearly loved father and best mate of Izaya. Dearly loved nephew of all his aunties and uncles. Loved by all his cousins. Aged 29 years. "Floating free from all his troubles. Now at peace." William will lie at his home, 51 Kiwi Road, Taihape. Family and friends are invited to farewell William in Bennetts Funeral Home Chapel, Kuku Street, Taihape on Monday 24th February 2020 at 1pm followed by burial in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2020