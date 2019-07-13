|
WRIGHT, Winnifred Elsie, (Winnie) (nee Duncan). Passed away peacefully at New Vista on Saturday 29th June 2019. Beloved wife of Boyd. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Jenny, Helen and Mike McCurdy, and Lucille and Mark Downward. Special Nana of Joshua and Fran, Charlotte and Lukus, Courtney, and Nicholas and Nicola. Nana Winnie of Paige, and Tyler, Great Nana of Adelina, and Quinn. A funeral service for Winnie will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui, on Wednesday, the 31st of July 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 13, 2019