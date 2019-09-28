|
|
|
WRIGHT Winnifred Elsie Boyd, Colin, Helen, Lucy and their families would like to express our heartfelt thanks for everyone who gave us love and support at the loss of our dearly loved Wife, Mother and Nana. Special thanks to all the staff of the New Vista Rest Home for your love and care of Winnie and your continuing support of Boyd. Special thanks also, to John from Clevelands Funeral Home and Sarah for your help. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2019