KAWANA WITINITARA Te PATU, Olive Te Akonga. Kahungunu Ki Wairarapa, Atihau- nui-a-paparangi, Ngati Ruanui, Nga Raura, Ngati Apa-Wairiki,Ngati Rangi. Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital, on Sunday, 21 July 2019, with family at her side. Beloved mokopuna of Henry Rahui Kawana Witinitara and Noarataki Te Hanataua. Beloved daughter of William Kawana and Eileen Kawana-Witinitara. Dearly loved Pou Tau Toko of Mariana Waitai. Loved dearly by all her siblings. Loved and respected Mother of Raewyn, and Pikimana. Mother in law of Theresa Patu. Cherished Nan to her moko's and great- moko's. Olive will be resting at Putiki Marae, Whanganui until Wednesday 24 July then she will lie at Pakaitore before returning home to Taiporohenui Marae, Ohāngai, Te Hawera. Her funeral service will be held at the Marae on Thursday 25 July 2019 at 11:00am, followed by interment in the Te Whaiti urupa Ohāngai Te Hawera.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 23, 2019