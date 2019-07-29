|
|
BRISTOL, Yvonne Diedre (Jewel). Jewel passed away peacefully at Broadview Rest Home on Friday 26th July 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Much loved Mum and mother in law of Heather and Rick Harding, Warwick and Phoebe (Brisbane), Diana (Christchurch), Cameron and Leanne. Adored grandmother of Charlotte, Alexandra, Nicholas, Rose, Cole, Kate, Danielle, Letesha, and Brooklyn. Great grandmother of Olivia, Willow, and the late Daisy; and Angus. Dearly loved only sister of Pamela Kellian. The Bristol Family would like to sincerely thank all the wonderful staff at Broadview for their loving care of Jewel. All messages C/- the Bristol Family P.O. Box 341, Wanganui. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jewel's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 29, 2019