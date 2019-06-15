|
KERWIN, Yvonne Shirley. Peacefully on Thursday June 13, 2019 at Whanganui Hospital aged 91 years. Much loved wife of the late Lindsay. Loving Mum and Mother in law of David (deceased) and Elizabeth, Judith and Alex, Lynley and Brett, and Kathleen and Morris. Cherished Nana and Great-Nana to her 11 Grandchildren and 6 and a half Great Grandchildren. The family wish to sincerely thank the staff at the Whanganui Hospital for the loving care of our Mum. Funeral Details to be advised.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 15, 2019