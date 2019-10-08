|
BENGE, Zealandia Te-Aratu (nee Ruruku). Passed away peacefully at Trinity Rest Home and Hospital, Hawera, on Saturday 5 October 2019, aged 78 years. Treasured wife of Ronald. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Kim and Brian, Jayson and Tanya, Kerry, and Lois and Nathan. Loved by all her 10 grandchildren. Dearly loved daughter of George and Elizabeth (both deceased) and beloved sister of her 11 siblings. A service for Zealandia is to be held at Cleggs Funeral Services Chapel, 268 High Street, Hawera, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Manaia Cemetery. All communications to Cleggs Funeral Services, PO Box 183, Hawera 4640.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 8, 2019