Zita-Anne nee Laurie (Anne) PLUCK

Zita-Anne nee Laurie (Anne) PLUCK Notice
PLUCK, Zita-Anne (Anne). nee Laurie Passed away peacefully at Woodlands Resort Rest Home, Feilding on 21 Feb 2020, age 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan and loved Mum of Marilyn and Ray, Adrienne and the late Andrew, Glenis, and James and Gaylene. Loved by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A farewell for Anne will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre St, Whanganui, on Thursday 27 Feb 2020, at 2pm. All Communications to The Pluck Family c/- P O Box 7102 Whanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2020
