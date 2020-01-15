|
FENWICK Francis Patrick "Frank" Passed away
peacefully
10th January 2020
Late of Chisholm
Formerly of Argenton
Aged 95 Years
Dearly loved husband of Delma. Loving father and father-in-law of Vicki and Peter. Adored pop of Elizabeth and Neils, Melissa and Matthew, Andrew and Tammie. Much loved Poppy Frank of his 8 great grandchildren. Loved by all his Fenwick and Tremain families.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of FRANK's life this THURSDAY 16th January 2020 in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield commencing 2pm.
Published in White Lady Funerals from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020