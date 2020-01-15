Home

David Lloyd Funerals
1-5 Milton Street
Beresfield, New South Wales 2322
(02) 4966 5277
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
View Map
Francis Patrick "Frank" FENWICK

Francis Patrick "Frank" FENWICK
FENWICK Francis Patrick "Frank" Passed away

peacefully

10th January 2020

Late of Chisholm

Formerly of Argenton

Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved husband of Delma. Loving father and father-in-law of Vicki and Peter. Adored pop of Elizabeth and Neils, Melissa and Matthew, Andrew and Tammie. Much loved Poppy Frank of his 8 great grandchildren. Loved by all his Fenwick and Tremain families.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of FRANK's life this THURSDAY 16th January 2020 in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive Beresfield commencing 2pm.



Published in White Lady Funerals from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
