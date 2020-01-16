Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith BROWNLOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Linbte BROWNLOW


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Keith Linbte BROWNLOW Notice
BROWNLOW Keith Linbte of Horsley, formerly of Leeton.

Keith passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, 2nd January 2020. Beloved partner of Rose (dec). Loving father to all his children and step-children. Cherished Pa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Keith will be sadly missed by all his family and dear friends.

Aged 88 Years.

'Forever in our hearts'

Keith's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka on Wednesday, 15th January 2020 commencing at 1:30pm. Keith's burial will take place immediately following his service.



logo
Published in White Lady Funerals from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -