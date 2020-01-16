|
|
BROWNLOW Keith Linbte of Horsley, formerly of Leeton.
Keith passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, 2nd January 2020. Beloved partner of Rose (dec). Loving father to all his children and step-children. Cherished Pa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Keith will be sadly missed by all his family and dear friends.
Aged 88 Years.
'Forever in our hearts'
Keith's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Kanahooka on Wednesday, 15th January 2020 commencing at 1:30pm. Keith's burial will take place immediately following his service.
